Telsey Advisory Group Raises Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) Price Target to $40.00

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) had its target price upped by Telsey Advisory Group from $30.00 to $40.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on PTON. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $74.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $90.00 to $66.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $105.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Peloton Interactive from a hold rating to a buy rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Peloton Interactive from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $89.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $63.10.

Shares of Peloton Interactive stock opened at $34.68 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.51 billion, a PE ratio of -16.13 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $34.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.38. Peloton Interactive has a 52-week low of $22.81 and a 52-week high of $155.52.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported ($1.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.21) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Peloton Interactive had a negative net margin of 15.59% and a negative return on equity of 35.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. Analysts predict that Peloton Interactive will post -2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider X Cycle L.P. Tcv purchased 641,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $46.00 per share, for a total transaction of $29,514,520.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Allen J. Klingsick sold 2,413 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.11, for a total transaction of $128,154.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,010 shares of company stock worth $423,792 over the last quarter. 13.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PTON. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its stake in Peloton Interactive by 729.2% during the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 134,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,632,000 after purchasing an additional 117,932 shares in the last quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd bought a new stake in Peloton Interactive during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,073,279,000. Technology Crossover Management X Ltd. increased its stake in Peloton Interactive by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Technology Crossover Management X Ltd. now owns 1,866,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,450,000 after purchasing an additional 142,096 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Peloton Interactive by 109.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Peloton Interactive during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $563,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.63% of the company’s stock.

About Peloton Interactive

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

