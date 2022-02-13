TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) Rating Lowered to C at TheStreet

TheStreet downgraded shares of TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) from a b rating to a c rating in a report released on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised TechTarget from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. KeyCorp raised their target price on TechTarget from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Raymond James dropped their target price on TechTarget from $112.00 to $110.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on TechTarget from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $100.44.

TechTarget stock opened at $76.27 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.52. TechTarget has a one year low of $63.76 and a one year high of $111.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 113.84 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s fifty day moving average is $88.16 and its 200 day moving average is $88.03.

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The information services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $77.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.39 million. TechTarget had a return on equity of 20.50% and a net margin of 8.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 67.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that TechTarget will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Roger M. Marino sold 23,776 shares of TechTarget stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.64, for a total transaction of $2,559,248.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Roger M. Marino sold 15,000 shares of TechTarget stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.21, for a total value of $1,623,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in TechTarget in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in TechTarget by 62.9% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 443 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in TechTarget in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in TechTarget in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in TechTarget by 820.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 580 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. 94.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TechTarget, Inc engages in the provision of data and analytics and software solutions for purchase intent-driven marketing and sales data which delivers business impact for business-to-business companies. It operates through the North America and International geographical segments. Its solutions include tech marketing, ABM, tech sales, and intent-driven services.

