Tael (WABI) Price Reaches $0.0621

Tael (CURRENCY:WABI) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 12th. Over the last week, Tael has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One Tael coin can currently be purchased for $0.0621 or 0.00000439 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including $119.16, $24.72, $6.32 and $5.22. Tael has a total market cap of $5.54 million and approximately $775,262.00 worth of Tael was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Tael alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002366 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00004037 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001160 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002362 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.98 or 0.00037771 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.33 or 0.00104751 BTC.

Tael Profile

Tael is a coin. It launched on December 9th, 2017. Tael’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 89,199,999 coins. The Reddit community for Tael is https://reddit.com/r/WabiToken . Tael’s official Twitter account is @wabiico and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “WABI is a digital token used in the WABI ecosystem of verifiable safe consumer products. Consumer goods inside the ecosystem are secured from counterfeit attempts through banking-level, tamper-proof NFC smart-labels, which are linked to their digital representations on the blockchain. Consumers touch the label with their smartphones to verify a product’s authenticity, discover the product’s journey along the supply chain and are rewarded for their purchases with the WABI token. WABI is used as a payment method across the WABI ecosystem and its partners, with tens of thousands of mainstream users throughout China. “

Buying and Selling Tael

Tael can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $10.00, $62.56, $18.11, $13.96, $4.92, $119.16, $34.91, $45.75, $5.22, $7.20, $24.72 and $6.32. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tael directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tael should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tael using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Tael Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tael and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.