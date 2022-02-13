Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. is a provider of patient-specific, data-driven technology and solutions which enable healthcare organizations to optimize medication regimens to improve patient outcomes, reduce hospitalizations, lower healthcare costs and manage risk. The company’s cloud-based software applications including EireneRx and MedWise Advisor which provide solutions to payers, providers and other healthcare organizations. Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. is based in NJ, United States. “

TRHC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $55.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $70.00 to $23.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a hold rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $41.00 to $13.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $23.60.

TRHC stock opened at $8.66 on Friday. Tabula Rasa HealthCare has a twelve month low of $8.55 and a twelve month high of $55.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.15. The company has a market capitalization of $222.73 million, a P/E ratio of -2.25 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.88.

In related news, CFO Brian W. Adams sold 3,418 shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.67, for a total transaction of $53,560.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Calvin H. Knowlton sold 29,337 shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.54, for a total transaction of $397,222.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 181,184 shares of company stock valued at $2,451,896. Corporate insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TRHC. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 157.2% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,467,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,012,000 after purchasing an additional 2,119,168 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 98.9% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,650,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318,103 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 138.7% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 265,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,980,000 after purchasing an additional 154,159 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 217.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 121,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,056,000 after purchasing an additional 82,983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 5.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,504,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,239,000 after purchasing an additional 79,888 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.31% of the company’s stock.

Tabula Rasa Healthcare, Inc is a healthcare technology company, which engages in the development of solutions designed for pharmacists, providers, and patients to optimize medication regimens. It operates through the following segments: CareVention HealthCare and MedWise HealthCare. The CareVention HealthCare segment provides services, PACE, which is a center for Medicare & Medicaid services, or CMS, sponsored program providing medical and social services.

