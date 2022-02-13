Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) Upgraded to Hold by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning.

SYRS has been the subject of several other reports. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $14.50.

SYRS stock opened at $1.55 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.97. The company has a market capitalization of $96.02 million, a P/E ratio of -0.96 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 5.13 and a quick ratio of 5.13. Syros Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $1.53 and a 12 month high of $12.43.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Trexquant Investment LP raised its position in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 97.8% during the second quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 33,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 16,650 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 35.8% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 103,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 27,255 shares during the period. Altium Capital Management LP raised its position in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 750.0% during the second quarter. Altium Capital Management LP now owns 1,076,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,869,000 after acquiring an additional 950,240 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 891.3% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 257,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,406,000 after acquiring an additional 231,972 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 16.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 966,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,267,000 after acquiring an additional 133,440 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.92% of the company’s stock.

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development of gene control therapies for cancer and diseases. Its product candidates include SY-1425, SY-2101, and SY-5609. The company was founded by Richard A. Young, Nathanael S. Gray, and James E. Bradner on November 9, 2011 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

