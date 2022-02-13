Syrah Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:SYAAF) Short Interest Update

Syrah Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:SYAAF) saw a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,600 shares, a growth of 3,050.0% from the January 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 296,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Separately, Morgan Stanley upgraded Syrah Resources from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th.

OTCMKTS SYAAF opened at $1.02 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.02. Syrah Resources has a 1-year low of $0.71 and a 1-year high of $2.48.

Syrah Resources Ltd. is an industrial minerals and technology company. The firm operates through two segments: Balma and Corporate. The Balma segment includes mining, mineral exploration, evaluation and development activities associated with the Balama Graphite Project in Mozambique. The Corporate segment includes corporate administration and investing activities including development of the group’s battery anode material strategy.

