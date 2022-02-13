SVB Leerink Trims REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) Target Price to $29.00

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) had its target price lowered by SVB Leerink from $35.00 to $29.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on RGNX. Roth Capital raised their price objective on REGENXBIO from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Wedbush assumed coverage on REGENXBIO in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set a neutral rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Chardan Capital dropped their price target on REGENXBIO from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut REGENXBIO from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $50.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:RGNX opened at $25.10 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.11. REGENXBIO has a twelve month low of $24.14 and a twelve month high of $49.50. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.85 and a beta of 0.92.

In other news, insider Steve Pakola sold 1,598 shares of REGENXBIO stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.75, for a total value of $53,932.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Allan M. Fox sold 61,638 shares of REGENXBIO stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.40, for a total value of $2,120,347.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 12.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of REGENXBIO by 52.1% in the 3rd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,888 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,295,000 after purchasing an additional 10,576 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of REGENXBIO by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 76,735 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,981,000 after purchasing an additional 5,932 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of REGENXBIO by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 383,204 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,887,000 after purchasing an additional 22,277 shares during the last quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of REGENXBIO by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 28,507 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,195,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in shares of REGENXBIO in the 2nd quarter worth $237,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.46% of the company’s stock.

About REGENXBIO

REGENXBIO, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development, commercialization, and licensing of recombinant adeno-associated virus gene therapy. Its product candidates include NAV Technology Platform, which consists of exclusive rights to novel adeno-associated viral vectors; and therapeutic programs such as RGX-314, RGX-202, RGX-121, RGX-111, RGX-181, and RGX-381.

