SVB Leerink Trims Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) Target Price to $103.00

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) had its target price dropped by research analysts at SVB Leerink from $109.00 to $103.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. SVB Leerink’s target price points to a potential downside of 31.68% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $202.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $211.00 price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Guggenheim raised Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday, October 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $217.47.

ALNY stock opened at $150.76 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $159.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $179.52. The company has a current ratio of 4.38, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $125.00 and a 1-year high of $212.00. The stock has a market cap of $18.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.14 and a beta of 0.97.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.50) by ($0.66). Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 94.37% and a negative net margin of 111.82%. The business had revenue of $258.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $233.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.09) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals will post -6.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Alnylam Pharmaceuticals news, insider Akshay Vaishnaw sold 2,879 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.93, for a total value of $549,687.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ALNY. Rock Springs Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 311,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $58,720,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares during the period. Eversept Partners LP raised its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Eversept Partners LP now owns 59,233 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,184,000 after acquiring an additional 8,097 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 101.9% in the 2nd quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,592 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,287,000 after acquiring an additional 3,832 shares in the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 31,999 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,424,000 after acquiring an additional 3,271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA bought a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $254,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.06% of the company’s stock.

About Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of RNAi therapeutics. The firm’s products include ONPATTRO, GIVLAARI, and OXLUMO. It is the translation of RNAi as a new class of innovative medicines with a core focus on RNAi therapeutics for the treatment of genetically defined diseases.

