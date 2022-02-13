SVB Leerink Comments on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s FY2026 Earnings (NASDAQ:DCPH)

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH) – SVB Leerink decreased their FY2026 earnings estimates for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 9th. SVB Leerink analyst A. Berens now anticipates that the company will earn $1.39 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.64. SVB Leerink has a “Buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported ($1.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.38) by ($0.13). Deciphera Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 58.56% and a negative net margin of 300.00%. The company had revenue of $24.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.10) EPS. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on DCPH. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $64.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $10.00 in a report on Sunday, November 7th. Guggenheim downgraded Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Jonestrading reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.10.

NASDAQ DCPH opened at $9.25 on Friday. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $7.36 and a one year high of $51.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.01 and a 200 day moving average of $20.34. The company has a market capitalization of $540.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.95 and a beta of 1.54.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 69.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 90.8% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 954 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 13,182.8% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 3,823 shares during the period. Finally, Cohanzick Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cohanzick Management LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.98% of the company’s stock.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in discovering, developing, and delivering important new medicines to patients for the treatment of cancer. The firm designs a drug candidate, DCC-2618, to inhibit the full spectrum of mutant or amplified KIT and PDGFRa kinases that drive cancers such as gastrointestinal stromal tumors (GIST), advanced systemic mastocytosis (ASM), gliomas, and other solid tumors.

