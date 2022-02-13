Suncrest Bank (OTCMKTS:SBKK) Stock Price Up 1%

Suncrest Bank (OTCMKTS:SBKK) rose 1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $18.58 and last traded at $18.58. Approximately 19,000 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 6% from the average daily volume of 17,940 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.39.
The stock has a market cap of $229.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.56 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.97 and its 200-day moving average is $16.82.
About Suncrest Bank (OTCMKTS:SBKK)
