Suncrest Bank (OTCMKTS:SBKK) Stock Price Up 1%

Suncrest Bank (OTCMKTS:SBKK) rose 1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $18.58 and last traded at $18.58. Approximately 19,000 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 6% from the average daily volume of 17,940 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.39.

The stock has a market cap of $229.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.56 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.97 and its 200-day moving average is $16.82.

About Suncrest Bank (OTCMKTS:SBKK)

Suncrest Bank engages in the provision of personal and commercial banking services. It provides checking, savings and certificates of deposits, lending, cash management, online and mobile banking, e-statements, remote deposit capture, financial calculators, and customer service center. It also offers agricultural real estate loans, production finance, equipment financing and leasing, development loans, long-term fixed rate, SBA and USDA loans, valley small business guaranteed loans, USDA B&I loans, farmer mac loans, and cal-cap loans.

