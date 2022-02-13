SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SunCoke Energy, Inc is a producer of metallurgical coke in the Americas. The Company acquires, owns, and operates the coke making and coal mining operations. Its coke making facilities are in the United States and Brazil. “

Get SunCoke Energy alerts:

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. B. Riley restated a buy rating on shares of SunCoke Energy in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. TheStreet downgraded SunCoke Energy from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st.

NYSE SXC opened at $7.70 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.83. SunCoke Energy has a twelve month low of $5.72 and a twelve month high of $8.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $639.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.67 and a beta of 1.26.

SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The energy company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.07). SunCoke Energy had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 9.16%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.08) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that SunCoke Energy will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. SunCoke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.00%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SXC. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in SunCoke Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Ingalls & Snyder LLC purchased a new position in SunCoke Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in SunCoke Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $76,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in SunCoke Energy by 40.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,199 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 3,235 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in SunCoke Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $85,000. Institutional investors own 80.68% of the company’s stock.

SunCoke Energy Company Profile

SunCoke Energy, Inc is engaged in the production of coke through heating metallurgical coal in a refractory oven. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Coke, Brazil Coke, and Logistics. The Domestic Coke segment consists of Jewell facility located in Vansant, Virginia; Indiana Harbor facility located in East Chicago, Indiana; Haverhill facility located in Franklin Furnace, Ohio; Granite City facility located in Granite City, Illinois; and Middletown facility located in Middletown, Ohio.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SunCoke Energy (SXC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SunCoke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunCoke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.