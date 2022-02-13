Sun Life Financial Inc. to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $1.34 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts (NYSE:SLF)

Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Sun Life Financial in a report issued on Wednesday, February 9th. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.34 per share for the quarter. National Bank Financial currently has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Sun Life Financial’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.37 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.09 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on SLF. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sun Life Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 27th. CIBC raised their price objective on Sun Life Financial from C$74.00 to C$81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Sun Life Financial from C$71.00 to C$74.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. raised their target price on Sun Life Financial from C$75.00 to C$79.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their target price on Sun Life Financial from C$78.00 to C$76.00 in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sun Life Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.55.

NYSE SLF opened at $54.70 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.35. Sun Life Financial has a twelve month low of $48.04 and a twelve month high of $58.49. The company has a market capitalization of $32.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.28, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.04.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.30. Sun Life Financial had a return on equity of 14.10% and a net margin of 10.69%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.13 EPS.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.5191 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%. This is a boost from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 1st. Sun Life Financial’s payout ratio is presently 43.92%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in Sun Life Financial by 17,749,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,775,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,624,000 after acquiring an additional 1,774,990 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its position in Sun Life Financial by 80.5% during the 3rd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 230,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,861,000 after acquiring an additional 102,788 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in Sun Life Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $99,675,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Sun Life Financial by 7.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,697,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $964,919,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298,097 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sun Life Financial by 12.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,515,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,842,000 after purchasing an additional 167,532 shares during the last quarter. 46.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sun Life Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Sun Life Financial Canada, Sun Life Financial United States, Sun Life Financial Asset Management, Sun Life Financial Asia, and Corporate. The Sun Life Financial Canada segment offers individual insurance and wealth, and group benefits and retirement services.

