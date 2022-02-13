Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $106.20 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN) will post $106.20 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Summit Hotel Properties’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $101.27 million to $109.98 million. Summit Hotel Properties posted sales of $48.23 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 120.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Summit Hotel Properties will report full year sales of $361.25 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $356.33 million to $365.05 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $569.02 million, with estimates ranging from $517.18 million to $637.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Summit Hotel Properties.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on INN shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Summit Hotel Properties from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Summit Hotel Properties from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Summit Hotel Properties from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Summit Hotel Properties has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.08.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of INN. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Summit Hotel Properties by 33.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 237,865 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,714,000 after buying an additional 59,587 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 6.5% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $601,000 after acquiring an additional 3,198 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Summit Hotel Properties in the second quarter valued at about $1,075,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Summit Hotel Properties by 3.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,131,964 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,891,000 after purchasing an additional 61,272 shares during the period. Finally, Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Summit Hotel Properties during the second quarter worth about $411,000. Institutional investors own 98.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE INN traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $9.85. The company had a trading volume of 654,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 572,964. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.95 and a beta of 2.22. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.49. Summit Hotel Properties has a fifty-two week low of $8.22 and a fifty-two week high of $11.32.

About Summit Hotel Properties

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which operates as a self-managed hotel investment company. It focuses on owning premium-branded select-service hotels. Its hotels are located in corporate offices and headquarters, retail centers, airports, state capitols, convention centers, universities, and leisure attractions.

