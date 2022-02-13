Subsea 7 (OTCMKTS:SUBCY) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Subsea 7 (OTCMKTS:SUBCY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Subsea 7 S.A., formerly known as Acergy S.A., operates as an engineering, construction and services contractor to the offshore energy industry worldwide. The Company is engaged in the design, fabrication, installation and commissioning of seabed-to-surface projects and its scope of operations include Subsea, Umbilical, Riser and Flowline (SURF) systems; Life-of-Field; Conventional Services and Renewables. Services offered by the Company ranges from engineering and construction for subsea field developments, pipeline and riser systems and associated services, inspection, maintenance and repair, integrity management and remote intervention, fabrication and installation of fixed platforms and associated pipelines, as well as hook-up and platform refurbishment. Subsea 7 S.A. is based in London, United Kingdom. “

Get Subsea 7 alerts:

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on SUBCY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Subsea 7 from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Subsea 7 in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Subsea 7 in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $66.38.

Shares of SUBCY opened at $7.40 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.91. Subsea 7 has a 52-week low of $6.69 and a 52-week high of $11.49. The firm has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.17 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Subsea 7 (OTCMKTS:SUBCY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The energy company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. Subsea 7 had a negative return on equity of 0.96% and a negative net margin of 1.46%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Subsea 7 will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Subsea 7

Subsea 7 SA engages in the provision of engineering and construction services to the offshore drilling industry. It provides cost-effective technical solutions to enable the delivery of complex projects in all water depths and challenging environments. The company was founded on March 10, 1993 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Subsea 7 (SUBCY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Subsea 7 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Subsea 7 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.