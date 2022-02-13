Stolt-Nielsen Limited (OTCMKTS:SOIEF) Short Interest Update

Stolt-Nielsen Limited (OTCMKTS:SOIEF) saw a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the January 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

SOIEF opened at $17.75 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.68 and its 200 day moving average is $14.59. Stolt-Nielsen has a fifty-two week low of $12.25 and a fifty-two week high of $17.91.

About Stolt-Nielsen

Stolt-Nielsen Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated transportation, storage, and distribution solutions for chemicals and other bulk liquid products. It operates through the following segments: Stolt Tankers, Stolthaven Terminals, Stolt Tank Containers, Stolt Sea Farm, and Corporate and Other.

