StockNews.com Upgrades Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) to “Strong-Buy”

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Sunday.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Novo Nordisk A/S from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Liberum Capital cut Novo Nordisk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, DNB Markets cut Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Novo Nordisk A/S presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $341.50.

Get Novo Nordisk A/S alerts:

Shares of NYSE NVO opened at $98.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $232.91 billion, a PE ratio of 30.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.45. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.99. Novo Nordisk A/S has a fifty-two week low of $66.59 and a fifty-two week high of $117.35.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $4.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $4.05. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 73.70% and a net margin of 34.33%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 4.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 401,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,627,000 after acquiring an additional 15,858 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 10.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 59,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,026,000 after acquiring an additional 5,688 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 10.1% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 191,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,033,000 after acquiring an additional 17,614 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the second quarter worth approximately $250,000. Finally, Stansberry Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the second quarter worth approximately $299,000. 5.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Novo Nordisk A/S

Novo Nordisk A/S is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Diabetes & Obesity Care, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes & Obesity Care segment covers products for insulin; GLP-1 and related delivery systems; oral antidiabetic products; and obesity.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.