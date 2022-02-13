StockNews.com Upgrades Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) to Hold

Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Sunday.
Separately, TheStreet lowered Apartment Investment and Management from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, November 26th.
Shares of AIV stock opened at $6.81 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.23. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.75 and a beta of 1.07. Apartment Investment and Management has a 1 year low of $4.60 and a 1 year high of $8.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42.
Apartment Investment and Management Company Profile
Apartment Investment & Management Co operates as a real estate investment trust that engages in the acquisition, ownership, management and redevelopment of apartment properties. The company was founded by Terry Considine in 1975 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.
