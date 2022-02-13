StockNews.com Upgrades Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) to Hold

Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Sunday.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Apartment Investment and Management from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, November 26th.

Shares of AIV stock opened at $6.81 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.23. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.75 and a beta of 1.07. Apartment Investment and Management has a 1 year low of $4.60 and a 1 year high of $8.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 81.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 729,740 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,634,000 after buying an additional 327,800 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,073,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,286,000 after buying an additional 30,368 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management during the fourth quarter worth about $705,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 149,097 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,151,000 after buying an additional 9,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 28,906 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 4,915 shares during the last quarter. 88.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apartment Investment & Management Co operates as a real estate investment trust that engages in the acquisition, ownership, management and redevelopment of apartment properties. The company was founded by Terry Considine in 1975 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

