StockNews.com Lowers Caesarstone (NASDAQ:CSTE) to Sell

Caesarstone (NASDAQ:CSTE) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Friday.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet downgraded Caesarstone from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Caesarstone from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th.

NASDAQ CSTE opened at $11.66 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $401.54 million, a P/E ratio of 20.82 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Caesarstone has a 52 week low of $10.20 and a 52 week high of $19.80.

Caesarstone (NASDAQ:CSTE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The construction company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.05). Caesarstone had a net margin of 3.19% and a return on equity of 5.06%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.07) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Caesarstone will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Caesarstone by 162.0% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,389 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 5,187 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Caesarstone by 19.0% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 17,214 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 2,748 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Caesarstone by 1.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,893,401 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,946,000 after buying an additional 18,529 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Caesarstone by 9.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 77,824 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,149,000 after buying an additional 6,465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Caesarstone by 9.8% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,996 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,339 shares in the last quarter. 53.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Caesarstone Company Profile

Caesarstone Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of quartz surface products. Its engineered quartz surface slabs are applicable for vanity tops, wall panels, back splashes, floor tiles, stairs, and other interior surfaces. The company offers its products through its brand name Caesarstone brand. Caesarstone was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Kibbutz Sdot-Yam, Israel.

