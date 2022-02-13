StockNews.com Downgrades Pure Cycle (NASDAQ:PCYO) to Sell

StockNews.com cut shares of Pure Cycle (NASDAQ:PCYO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning.

Shares of PCYO stock opened at $12.06 on Wednesday. Pure Cycle has a 1 year low of $11.43 and a 1 year high of $16.63. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $288.74 million, a P/E ratio of 13.55 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Get Pure Cycle alerts:

Pure Cycle (NASDAQ:PCYO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Pure Cycle had a net margin of 129.00% and a return on equity of 20.88%. The business had revenue of $4.27 million for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PCYO. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Pure Cycle by 25.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,448,584 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $20,019,000 after acquiring an additional 294,678 shares during the period. Stadium Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pure Cycle during the second quarter worth $4,063,000. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pure Cycle during the third quarter worth $3,059,000. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Pure Cycle during the third quarter worth $2,175,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Pure Cycle by 333.2% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 194,465 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,587,000 after buying an additional 149,579 shares in the last quarter. 62.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Pure Cycle

Pure Cycle Corp. engages in the development of diversified land and water resource. It operates through the Wholesale Water and Wastewater Services, and Land Development segments. The Wholesale Water and Wastewater Services segment offers water and wastewater services to customers for fees, the water is provided by the company using water rights owned or controlled by the company, and developing infrastructure to divert, treat, and distribute that water and collect, treat, and reuse wastewater.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Pure Cycle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pure Cycle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.