StockNews.com Downgrades Pure Cycle (NASDAQ:PCYO) to Sell

StockNews.com cut shares of Pure Cycle (NASDAQ:PCYO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning.
Shares of PCYO stock opened at $12.06 on Wednesday. Pure Cycle has a 1 year low of $11.43 and a 1 year high of $16.63. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $288.74 million, a P/E ratio of 13.55 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.
Pure Cycle (NASDAQ:PCYO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Pure Cycle had a net margin of 129.00% and a return on equity of 20.88%. The business had revenue of $4.27 million for the quarter.
About Pure Cycle
Pure Cycle Corp. engages in the development of diversified land and water resource. It operates through the Wholesale Water and Wastewater Services, and Land Development segments. The Wholesale Water and Wastewater Services segment offers water and wastewater services to customers for fees, the water is provided by the company using water rights owned or controlled by the company, and developing infrastructure to divert, treat, and distribute that water and collect, treat, and reuse wastewater.
