StockNews.com Downgrades Kimball Electronics (NASDAQ:KE) to Hold

Kimball Electronics (NASDAQ:KE) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Sunday.

Shares of KE stock opened at $17.74 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $445.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 1.40. Kimball Electronics has a 52 week low of $17.01 and a 52 week high of $30.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.73 and a 200-day moving average of $23.49.

Kimball Electronics (NASDAQ:KE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The electronics maker reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.20). Kimball Electronics had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 3.40%.

In related news, VP John H. Kahle sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.17, for a total value of $74,095.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 14,000 shares of company stock worth $316,645. 4.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in Kimball Electronics by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 858,206 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $18,675,000 after acquiring an additional 138,236 shares in the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Kimball Electronics by 69.9% during the 2nd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 632,973 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $13,761,000 after acquiring an additional 260,423 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Kimball Electronics by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 578,056 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $12,567,000 after acquiring an additional 31,401 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Kimball Electronics by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 546,782 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $11,897,000 after acquiring an additional 9,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Kimball Electronics by 61.7% during the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 413,636 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $9,001,000 after purchasing an additional 157,807 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.48% of the company’s stock.

About Kimball Electronics

Kimball Electronics, Inc engages in the provision of engineering, manufacturing and supply of chain services to customers in the automotive, medical, industrial and public safety end markets. It offers the following solutions: design services, rapid prototyping and new product introduction support, production and testing of printed circuit board assemblies, industrialization and automation of manufacturing processes, reliability testing, assembly, production and packaging of other related non-electronic products, supply chain services and complete product life cycle management.

