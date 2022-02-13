Stipend Price Reaches $0.0184 (SPD)

Stipend (CURRENCY:SPD) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on February 13th. Stipend has a total market cap of $239,579.77 and $137.00 worth of Stipend was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Stipend has traded down 30% against the dollar. One Stipend coin can currently be bought for $0.0184 or 0.00000043 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Stipend alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,515.50 or 0.99810365 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.08 or 0.00063575 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $104.45 or 0.00245198 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.23 or 0.00014616 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $64.69 or 0.00151857 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $128.78 or 0.00302336 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00005612 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001282 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000881 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001438 BTC.

About Stipend

Stipend (SPD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the C11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 10th, 2018. Stipend’s total supply is 13,019,513 coins. Stipend’s official website is stipend.me . Stipend’s official Twitter account is @StipendOff and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Stipend is /r/stipend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Stipend is a freelancing platform that will be supported by the Stipend token (SPD), a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the C11 algorithm. The platform will feature, low fees, instant payments and a reward mechanism for the users engagement. The Stipend token will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Stipend

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stipend directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stipend should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Stipend using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Stipend Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Stipend and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.