Steve E. Krognes Sells 1,296 Shares of Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) Stock

Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) CFO Steve E. Krognes sold 1,296 shares of Denali Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.09, for a total transaction of $48,068.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Denali Therapeutics stock opened at $34.85 on Friday. Denali Therapeutics Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.25 and a 52 week high of $79.70. The company has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 248.95 and a beta of 1.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $40.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.68.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on DNLI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Denali Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $70.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $99.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Denali Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.14.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DNLI. Pathway Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $51,068,000. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 21.7% during the third quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 5,369,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,891,000 after purchasing an additional 959,030 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 549.1% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 645,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,672,000 after purchasing an additional 546,481 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 7.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,560,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,444,000 after purchasing an additional 524,796 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 89.4% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,056,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,304,000 after purchasing an additional 498,740 shares during the period. 68.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Denali Therapeutics Company Profile

Denali Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates for neurodegenerative diseases. Its product pipeline includes LRRK2, RIPK1, TREM2, and Tau. The company was founded by Ryan J. Watts, Marc Tessier-Lavigne, and Alexander Schuth on October 14, 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

