Stephens Lowers Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) Price Target to $51.00

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) had its price objective dropped by research analysts at Stephens from $72.00 to $51.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Stephens’ price target suggests a potential upside of 9.56% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Affirm from $175.00 to $127.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Affirm from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Affirm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Affirm from $140.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Affirm from $183.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.19.

AFRM stock opened at $46.55 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $13.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.92. Affirm has a 12 month low of $45.58 and a 12 month high of $176.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $83.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.26.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $361.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $333.07 million. Affirm had a negative return on equity of 24.86% and a negative net margin of 73.88%. The business’s revenue was up 77.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.45) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Affirm will post -2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Keith Rabois sold 18,704 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.34, for a total value of $1,801,943.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael Linford sold 48,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.96, for a total transaction of $3,175,974.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 77,822 shares of company stock valued at $6,623,117. Corporate insiders own 16.48% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Affirm during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Affirm during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Affirm during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in Affirm during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Affirm by 275.0% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. 40.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States and Canada. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its payments network and partnership with an originating bank, enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to forty-eight months.

