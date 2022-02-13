Status Trading Up 6.5% This Week (SNT)

Status (CURRENCY:SNT) traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 13th. One Status coin can now be bought for about $0.0583 or 0.00000139 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Status has a market cap of $202.16 million and approximately $34.91 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Status has traded up 6.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002382 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001205 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00003928 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002380 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.76 or 0.00037507 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $44.29 or 0.00105445 BTC.

About Status

Status (CRYPTO:SNT) is a coin. It was first traded on June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,174 coins and its circulating supply is 3,470,483,788 coins. The Reddit community for Status is /r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here . Status’ official website is status.im

According to CryptoCompare, “Status is an open source messaging platform and mobile browser that allows users to interact with decentralized applications (dApps) that run on the Ethereum Network. In Status, users own and control their own data, wealth and digital identity. The Status Network Token ('SNT') is an Ethereum-based token that is required to interact with the Status Network. “

Status Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Status should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Status using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

