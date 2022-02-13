Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP) Shares Bought by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,846 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Standard Motor Products were worth $518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Standard Motor Products by 29.6% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,331 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Standard Motor Products during the third quarter valued at $127,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Standard Motor Products by 364.6% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,401 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 2,669 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Standard Motor Products by 2,935.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,492 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 4,344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Standard Motor Products during the third quarter valued at $237,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.81% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Standard Motor Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st.

In other Standard Motor Products news, Director Peter J. Sills sold 5,472 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.08, for a total value of $290,453.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Peter J. Sills sold 2,841 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.43, for a total value of $146,112.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:SMP opened at $47.25 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.16 and a beta of 0.42. Standard Motor Products, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.33 and a 1-year high of $55.09. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $50.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.63.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. This is a positive change from Standard Motor Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. Standard Motor Products’s payout ratio is presently 27.86%.

Standard Motor Products Company Profile

Standard Motor Products, Inc engages in the manufacture, distribution, and market of replacement parts for motor vehicles in the automotive aftermarket industry. It operates through the following segments: Engine Management and Temperature Control. The Engine Management segment produces and remanufactures ignition and emission parts, ignition wires, battery cables, fuel system parts and sensors for vehicle systems.

