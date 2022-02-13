Standard Metals Processing, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMPR) Short Interest Down 66.7% in January

Standard Metals Processing, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMPR) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 66.7% from the January 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

SMPR traded down $1.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.80. 1,250 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,443. Standard Metals Processing has a one year low of $1.01 and a one year high of $18.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.51 million, a P/E ratio of -0.64 and a beta of -0.52. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.17.

Get Standard Metals Processing alerts:

About Standard Metals Processing

Standard Metals Processing, Inc operates as an exploration company. It intends to purchase equipment and build a facility on its Tonopah property to serve as a permitted custom processing toll milling facility. The company was founded on July 10, 1985 and is headquartered in Gadsden, AL.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Standard Metals Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standard Metals Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.