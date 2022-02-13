Standard Bank Group Limited (OTCMKTS:SGBLY) Short Interest Down 56.0% in January

Standard Bank Group Limited (OTCMKTS:SGBLY) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 62,800 shares, a decline of 56.0% from the January 15th total of 142,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 141,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS SGBLY traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.15. 14,928 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,735. Standard Bank Group has a 1-year low of $7.46 and a 1-year high of $10.56. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.20.
About Standard Bank Group
