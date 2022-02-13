S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $82.75 Million

Equities research analysts expect S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA) to announce $82.75 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for S&T Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $82.50 million and the highest is $83.00 million. S&T Bancorp reported sales of $87.90 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that S&T Bancorp will report full-year sales of $338.75 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $337.00 million to $340.50 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $357.10 million, with estimates ranging from $356.20 million to $358.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for S&T Bancorp.

S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.06). S&T Bancorp had a net margin of 31.18% and a return on equity of 9.26%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on STBA shares. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of S&T Bancorp in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of S&T Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.82.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in STBA. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in S&T Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of S&T Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in shares of S&T Bancorp by 7.2% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 6,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of S&T Bancorp by 1,561.6% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of S&T Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:STBA traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $31.29. The stock had a trading volume of 104,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,396. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 11.18 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. S&T Bancorp has a twelve month low of $27.02 and a twelve month high of $35.79.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. S&T Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.43%.

S&T Bancorp Company Profile

S&T Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services and insurance solutions for both business and individual clients. It offers traditional banking services, which include accepting time and demand deposits and originating commercial and consumer loans; brokerage services; and trust services including serving as executor and trustee under wills and deeds and as guardian and custodian of employee benefits.

