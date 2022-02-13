SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.22-1.28 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.28. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.258-1.298 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.29 billion.SS&C Technologies also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $5.100-$5.400 EPS.

Shares of SSNC traded down $4.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $76.42. 3,260,583 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,214,191. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $19.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.39 and a beta of 1.61. SS&C Technologies has a 52 week low of $62.93 and a 52 week high of $84.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $80.60 and a 200-day moving average of $76.95.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The technology company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 21.12% and a net margin of 15.04%. The company’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that SS&C Technologies will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th were given a $0.2426 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 15th. This is a boost from SS&C Technologies’s previous dividend of $0.13. SS&C Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 28.67%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on SS&C Technologies in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They issued an outperform rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $92.11.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in SS&C Technologies stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) by 146.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 444,388 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 264,177 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.17% of SS&C Technologies worth $32,022,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 80.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About SS&C Technologies

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the development and provision of software solutions to the financial services and healthcare industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific and Japan, Canada, and the Americas, excluding the United States and Canada.

