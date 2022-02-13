SRS Investment Management LLC Has $307.13 Million Stock Holdings in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

SRS Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,327,595 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,738,426 shares during the period. Dynatrace comprises approximately 4.3% of SRS Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. SRS Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Dynatrace were worth $307,129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Calamos Advisors LLC grew its position in Dynatrace by 11.1% during the third quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 63,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,518,000 after buying an additional 6,343 shares during the period. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Dynatrace during the third quarter valued at about $10,554,000. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Dynatrace by 4.9% during the third quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Dynatrace by 248.9% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $898,000 after purchasing an additional 9,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Dynatrace by 18.4% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 19,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after purchasing an additional 3,018 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DT opened at $43.20 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.25. The company has a market capitalization of $12.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 160.01, a P/E/G ratio of 8.46 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.01 and a 1-year high of $80.13.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $240.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $234.50 million. Dynatrace had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 9.71%. Dynatrace’s quarterly revenue was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Dynatrace news, CEO Siclen John Van sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.07, for a total transaction of $3,853,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Stephen J. Pace sold 2,346 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.28, for a total transaction of $162,530.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 195,942 shares of company stock worth $12,963,378 over the last ninety days. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $75.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Dynatrace from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $81.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $81.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dynatrace currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.70.

About Dynatrace

Dynatrace, Inc offers a software intelligence platform, purpose-built for the enterprise cloud. The firm’s platform utilizes artificial intelligence at its core and advanced automation to provide answers, not just data, about the performance of applications, the underlying hybrid cloud infrastructure, and the experience of the customers’ users.

