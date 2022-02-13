Squirrel Finance (NUTS) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $156.00

Squirrel Finance (CURRENCY:NUTS) traded down 1.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 12th. In the last seven days, Squirrel Finance has traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar. Squirrel Finance has a total market cap of $85,445.82 and approximately $156.00 worth of Squirrel Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Squirrel Finance coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000392 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002357 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00004052 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001153 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002357 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.13 or 0.00038027 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.37 or 0.00104621 BTC.

About Squirrel Finance

Squirrel Finance (CRYPTO:NUTS) is a coin. Squirrel Finance’s total supply is 514,691 coins and its circulating supply is 514,583 coins. Squirrel Finance’s official Twitter account is @SquirrelDefi and its Facebook page is accessible here . Squirrel Finance’s official website is squirrel.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Squirrel aims to develop a trusted ecosystem to empower, secure & simplify DeFi for end users. “

Buying and Selling Squirrel Finance

