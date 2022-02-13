SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX) Holdings Decreased by Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C

Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C trimmed its position in SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX) by 8.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 510,673 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,901 shares during the quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C’s holdings in SpringWorks Therapeutics were worth $32,397,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,325,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 425.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $996,000 after acquiring an additional 12,713 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 39.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 113,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,183,000 after acquiring an additional 32,035 shares during the last quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. increased its holdings in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 27.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 247,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,728,000 after acquiring an additional 52,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighVista Strategies LLC grew its stake in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 46.7% during the 3rd quarter. HighVista Strategies LLC now owns 15,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $989,000 after buying an additional 4,963 shares during the last quarter.

Get SpringWorks Therapeutics alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded SpringWorks Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.20.

NASDAQ:SWTX opened at $57.02 on Friday. SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.00 and a 1 year high of $96.18. The stock has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.04 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a fifty day moving average of $61.23 and a 200-day moving average of $67.35.

About SpringWorks Therapeutics

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc acquires, develops, and commercializes medicines for underserved patient populations suffering from rare diseases and cancer. Its lead product candidate is nirogacestat, an oral small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of desmoid tumors.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX).

Receive News & Ratings for SpringWorks Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SpringWorks Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.