Sportradar Group AG (NASDAQ:SRAD) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Sportradar Group AG (NASDAQ:SRAD) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $27.56.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SRAD. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Sportradar Group from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Sportradar Group from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sportradar Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of Sportradar Group from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Sportradar Group from $30.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st.

Shares of SRAD opened at $13.29 on Friday. Sportradar Group has a 1 year low of $11.16 and a 1 year high of $28.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 3.10. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.86.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SRAD. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in Sportradar Group in the third quarter worth about $68,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Sportradar Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new stake in Sportradar Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $11,911,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in Sportradar Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,365,000. Finally, Amitell Capital Pte Ltd acquired a new stake in Sportradar Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,009,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.49% of the company’s stock.

About Sportradar Group

Sportradar is a provider of sports betting and sports entertainment products and services. Sportradar is based in NEW YORK.

