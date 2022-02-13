SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE) Shares Purchased by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE) by 5.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 71,819 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,463 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Bank ETF were worth $3,801,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Bank ETF in the third quarter worth $26,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Bank ETF in the third quarter valued at $50,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Bank ETF in the second quarter valued at $81,000. Signature Securities Group Corporation bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Bank ETF in the third quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, Lakeview Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 10.0% in the third quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,196 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Bank ETF alerts:

KBE stock opened at $57.29 on Friday. SPDR S&P Bank ETF has a 1 year low of $46.86 and a 1 year high of $60.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $55.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.38.

SPDR KBW Bank ETF, formerly The SPDR S&P Bank ETF (the Fund), seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The S&P Banks Select Industry Index is a float adjusted modified-market, capitalization-weighted index that seeks to reflect the performance of publicly traded companies that do business as banks or thrifts.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Bank ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Bank ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.