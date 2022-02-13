SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) Shares Sold by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. cut its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,328 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,868 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $571,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 46.1% during the third quarter. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 30.7% during the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 32.8% during the third quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 2,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SPLG opened at $51.81 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $43.74 and a 1 year high of $56.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is $54.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.22.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

