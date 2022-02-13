Spark Power Group (TSE:SPG) Trading Down 2.5%

Spark Power Group Inc. (TSE:SPG)’s share price dropped 2.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$1.19 and last traded at C$1.19. Approximately 26,250 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 85,155 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.22.
Separately, Raymond James set a C$2.25 price target on shares of Spark Power Group and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th.
The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 294.09. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$1.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$1.80. The company has a market capitalization of C$107.06 million and a P/E ratio of -9.83.
About Spark Power Group (TSE:SPG)
Spark Power Group Inc provides electrical power services and solutions in North America. The company operates through Technical Services, Renewables, and Sustainability Solutions segments. The Technical Services segment offers low-voltage technical services, including electrical contracting, custom control panel design and assembly, industrial automation, electronic repair, systems integration, and 24/7 emergency services; and medium and high voltage technical services, such as power Â’on', equipment installation, sub-station construction and maintenance, commissioning, power line construction and maintenance, thermography, and transformer maintenance services.
