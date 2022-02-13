S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.10 Billion

Equities analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) will post $2.10 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for S&P Global’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.04 billion to $2.13 billion. S&P Global posted sales of $2.02 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 4%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that S&P Global will report full year sales of $8.71 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $8.55 billion to $8.78 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $9.23 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.00 billion to $9.36 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for S&P Global.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $3.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.02. S&P Global had a net margin of 34.72% and a return on equity of 260.75%. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.71 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SPGI shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of S&P Global from $494.00 to $470.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com cut shares of S&P Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of S&P Global from $540.00 to $497.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $457.00 to $497.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $509.00 to $511.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, S&P Global presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $478.75.

Shares of SPGI stock traded down $8.79 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $387.66. The company had a trading volume of 2,731,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,719,157. S&P Global has a 52-week low of $322.37 and a 52-week high of $484.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $442.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $444.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 2.26. The company has a market capitalization of $93.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.99.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be issued a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 9th. S&P Global’s payout ratio is presently 26.55%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in S&P Global by 96.7% in the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 59 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in S&P Global in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new stake in S&P Global in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in S&P Global by 65.9% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 68 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in S&P Global in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.97% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

