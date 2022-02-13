Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) Plans $1.00 Quarterly Dividend

Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of 1.00 per share by the basic materials company on Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th.

Southern Copper has raised its dividend by 128.6% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Southern Copper has a dividend payout ratio of 109.9% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Southern Copper to earn $4.00 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $4.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 100.0%.

Shares of SCCO opened at $67.17 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $63.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $51.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.13. Southern Copper has a 52-week low of $54.92 and a 52-week high of $83.29.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised Southern Copper from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Southern Copper in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.93.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SCCO. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Southern Copper by 7.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 633,820 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,767,000 after purchasing an additional 42,986 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Southern Copper by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 393,426 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $24,109,000 after purchasing an additional 34,731 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Southern Copper by 0.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 314,071 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $17,632,000 after purchasing an additional 1,421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Southern Copper by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 140,705 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,683,000 after purchasing an additional 12,831 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.03% of the company’s stock.

About Southern Copper

Southern Copper Corp. engages in the development, production, and exploration of copper, molybdenum, zinc, and silver. It operates through the following segments: Peruvian Operations; Mexican Open-Pit Operations; and Mexican Underground Mining Operations. The Peruvian Operations segment focuses on the Toquepala and Cuajone mine complexes and the smelting and refining plants, industrial railroad, and port facilities that service both mines.

