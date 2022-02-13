Source Financial Advisors LLC Lowers Position in iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Source Financial Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,077 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Source Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares US Technology ETF were worth $2,134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares US Technology ETF by 27.8% during the third quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,505 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in iShares US Technology ETF by 12.6% during the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 28,553 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,891,000 after purchasing an additional 3,189 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF in the third quarter valued at about $340,000. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF in the third quarter valued at about $405,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF in the third quarter valued at about $480,000.

Shares of iShares US Technology ETF stock opened at $100.64 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.12. iShares US Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $82.18 and a 52 week high of $118.00.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

