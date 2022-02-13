Source Financial Advisors LLC Invests $505,000 in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Source Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in General Electric (NYSE:GE) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,902 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $505,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC purchased a new position in General Electric in the third quarter worth about $1,267,000. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT grew its position in General Electric by 3.1% in the second quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 140,532 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,892,000 after acquiring an additional 4,169 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in General Electric in the third quarter worth about $943,000. Prentice Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in General Electric in the third quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in General Electric in the second quarter worth about $279,000. 70.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:GE opened at $96.83 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $106.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.98. General Electric has a 52 week low of $88.05 and a 52 week high of $116.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $96.67 and a 200 day moving average of $101.05.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $20.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.32 billion. General Electric had a negative net margin of 8.80% and a positive return on equity of 6.62%. General Electric’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that General Electric will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 7th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -5.14%.

In other news, Director Leslie Seidman purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $100.59 per share, with a total value of $100,590.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on General Electric from $105.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of General Electric from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. TheStreet raised shares of General Electric from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $99.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of General Electric in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.38.

General Electric Co engages in the provision of technology and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, which includes gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

