Source Financial Advisors LLC Grows Position in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Source Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,920 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 923 shares during the quarter. iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up 1.5% of Source Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Source Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $5,906,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 24,345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,078,000 after buying an additional 3,428 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $9,970,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its position in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.4% in the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 11,306 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,632,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 29.4% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 64,102 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,162,000 after acquiring an additional 14,563 shares during the period. Finally, First Foundation Advisors raised its position in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 43.5% in the second quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 2,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares during the period.

Shares of TLT stock opened at $138.25 on Friday. iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $133.19 and a 52 week high of $155.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $144.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $146.64.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were given a $0.198 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%.

iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

