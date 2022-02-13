Source Financial Advisors LLC Buys 4,685 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Source Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 3.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 136,576 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 4,685 shares during the period. iShares National Muni Bond ETF makes up approximately 4.1% of Source Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Source Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $15,866,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MUB. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $68,000. Signature Securities Group Corporation purchased a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $94,000. Founders Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 25.0% during the third quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $103,000.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA MUB opened at $112.62 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $115.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.10. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a one year low of $112.48 and a one year high of $118.04.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.