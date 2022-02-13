Source Financial Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL)

Source Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 525 shares during the quarter. Source Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF were worth $958,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 7.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 263,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,677,000 after buying an additional 17,535 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 21.0% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 255,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,414,000 after purchasing an additional 44,361 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC boosted its position in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 9.6% during the third quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 174,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,773,000 after purchasing an additional 15,322 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $5,984,000. Finally, Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC boosted its position in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 5.1% during the third quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC now owns 98,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,261,000 after purchasing an additional 4,812 shares in the last quarter.

ANGL opened at $30.73 on Friday. VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a one year low of $30.63 and a one year high of $33.43. The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.76.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.103 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.02%. This is a positive change from VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.

