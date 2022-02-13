Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.250-$1.350 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.960. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Sonoco Products also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.600-$4.800 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Sonoco Products from $66.00 to $58.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Sonoco Products from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Sonoco Products from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Seaport Global Securities upgraded Sonoco Products from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a hold rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Sonoco Products in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $62.00.

Get Sonoco Products alerts:

Shares of SON stock opened at $56.06 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $57.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.42. The company has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a PE ratio of -34.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.79. Sonoco Products has a fifty-two week low of $54.82 and a fifty-two week high of $69.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. Sonoco Products had a positive return on equity of 18.65% and a negative net margin of 2.94%. The company’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Sonoco Products will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 22nd. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -110.43%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Sonoco Products stock. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,047 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,183 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Sonoco Products were worth $1,194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

Sonoco Products Company Profile

Sonoco Products Co engages in the manufacture of industrial and consumer packaging products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging; Paper and Industrial Converted Products; Protective Solutions; and Display and Packaging. The Consumer Packaging segment offers round and shaped rigid containers; fiber and plastic caulk and adhesive tubes; and aluminum, steel, and peelable membrane easy-open closures for paper and metal cans.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sonoco Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonoco Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.