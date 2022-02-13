Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.60-$4.80 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.05. Sonoco Products also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.600-$4.800 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SON. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Sonoco Products from $66.00 to $58.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Sonoco Products from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Sonoco Products in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Seaport Global Securities raised Sonoco Products from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised Sonoco Products from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Sonoco Products has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $62.00.

Shares of SON opened at $56.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $57.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.79. Sonoco Products has a 52 week low of $54.82 and a 52 week high of $69.83.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. Sonoco Products had a positive return on equity of 18.65% and a negative net margin of 2.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sonoco Products will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 22nd. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently -110.43%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Sonoco Products stock. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,047 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,183 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Sonoco Products were worth $1,194,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 76.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sonoco Products Company Profile

Sonoco Products Co engages in the manufacture of industrial and consumer packaging products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging; Paper and Industrial Converted Products; Protective Solutions; and Display and Packaging. The Consumer Packaging segment offers round and shaped rigid containers; fiber and plastic caulk and adhesive tubes; and aluminum, steel, and peelable membrane easy-open closures for paper and metal cans.

