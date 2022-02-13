Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Sonoco Products had a negative net margin of 2.94% and a positive return on equity of 18.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of SON traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $56.06. The stock had a trading volume of 519,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 546,456. Sonoco Products has a 12 month low of $54.82 and a 12 month high of $69.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a PE ratio of -34.39, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company’s 50-day moving average is $57.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.42.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 22nd. Sonoco Products’s payout ratio is -110.43%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Sonoco Products in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Seaport Global Securities raised Sonoco Products from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Sonoco Products from $66.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Sonoco Products from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised Sonoco Products from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.00.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Sonoco Products stock. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) by 6.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,047 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,183 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Sonoco Products were worth $1,194,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

About Sonoco Products

Sonoco Products Co engages in the manufacture of industrial and consumer packaging products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging; Paper and Industrial Converted Products; Protective Solutions; and Display and Packaging. The Consumer Packaging segment offers round and shaped rigid containers; fiber and plastic caulk and adhesive tubes; and aluminum, steel, and peelable membrane easy-open closures for paper and metal cans.

