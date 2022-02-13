SOMESING (SSX) Market Cap Tops $125.61 Million

SOMESING (CURRENCY:SSX) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 13th. One SOMESING coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0477 or 0.00000112 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, SOMESING has traded down 7% against the U.S. dollar. SOMESING has a market capitalization of $125.61 million and $1.21 million worth of SOMESING was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002357 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001923 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.89 or 0.00044486 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,891.99 or 0.06811379 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,247.01 or 0.99502533 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.98 or 0.00047070 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00006443 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.72 or 0.00048792 BTC.

About SOMESING

SOMESING’s genesis date was November 27th, 2018. SOMESING’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,633,381,133 coins. The official website for SOMESING is somesing.io . SOMESING’s official message board is medium.com/@singlovers . SOMESING’s official Twitter account is @somesinglovers and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SOMESING is a social music service that incorporates blockchain technology so that producers can get rewards for creative activities that everyone can enjoy their favorite songs and recreate the songs. Everyone who likes singing can sing all songs free of charge and receive economic reward through gifts, supports, and events through the community about newly created song content. SSX is a token based on the Icon Blockchain that will serve as a medium of exchange on the SOMESING platform. “

Buying and Selling SOMESING

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SOMESING directly using U.S. dollars.

