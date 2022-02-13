Slate Path Capital LP Boosts Stock Position in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

Slate Path Capital LP increased its stake in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) by 62.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 285,000 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock after buying an additional 110,000 shares during the period. Coinbase Global accounts for about 3.0% of Slate Path Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Slate Path Capital LP’s holdings in Coinbase Global were worth $64,832,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Coinbase Global by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,454 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Coinbase Global by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 1,758 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its stake in Coinbase Global by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,172 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Coinbase Global by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,080 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Coinbase Global by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 1,455 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Coinbase Global alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on COIN. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Coinbase Global from $420.00 to $455.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. JMP Securities increased their price target on Coinbase Global from $330.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Coinbase Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Coinbase Global from $300.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, increased their price target on Coinbase Global from $325.00 to $342.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $367.50.

Shares of Coinbase Global stock opened at $194.53 on Friday. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a one year low of $162.20 and a one year high of $429.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $230.35 and its 200 day moving average is $260.84.

In other Coinbase Global news, insider Surojit Chatterjee sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.41, for a total value of $2,534,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Emilie Choi sold 5,804 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.00, for a total value of $1,880,496.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 262,447 shares of company stock valued at $82,953,080 in the last quarter.

Coinbase Global Profile

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy. The company provides primary financial account for the cryptoeconomy, a platform to invest, store, spend, earn, and use crypto assets; an online marketplace for hedge funds, money managers, and corporations; and a platform with technology and services to developers, merchants, and asset issuers that enables them to build applications that leverage crypto protocols.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN).

Receive News & Ratings for Coinbase Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coinbase Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.