Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $86.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Skyline Corporation designs, produces and distributes manufactured housing and recreational vehicles. “

Get Skyline Champion alerts:

Several other analysts have also issued reports on SKY. Barclays boosted their target price on Skyline Champion from $86.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. StockNews.com lowered Skyline Champion from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Skyline Champion from $103.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Skyline Champion from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $89.20.

NYSE:SKY opened at $72.55 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a PE ratio of 27.80 and a beta of 2.05. Skyline Champion has a twelve month low of $38.96 and a twelve month high of $85.92. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.94.

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $534.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $498.80 million. Skyline Champion had a return on equity of 25.27% and a net margin of 8.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Skyline Champion will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Skyline Champion by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 890,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,324,000 after acquiring an additional 11,939 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Skyline Champion by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 448,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,420,000 after buying an additional 46,779 shares during the last quarter. EAM Global Investors LLC grew its stake in shares of Skyline Champion by 76.0% in the 4th quarter. EAM Global Investors LLC now owns 86,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,816,000 after buying an additional 37,256 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Skyline Champion in the 4th quarter worth approximately $252,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado purchased a new stake in shares of Skyline Champion in the 4th quarter worth approximately $542,000. 97.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Skyline Champion Company Profile

Skyline Champion Corp. engages in the manufacture and retail of mobile homes and other manufactured housing. It builds homes under the following brands: Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Athens Park Model RVs, Dutch Housing, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, Titan Homes in the U.S.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Skyline Champion (SKY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Skyline Champion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyline Champion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.