Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on SKX. Rowe upgraded Skechers U.S.A. to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Wedbush upgraded Skechers U.S.A. from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and upped their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Williams Capital upgraded Skechers U.S.A. from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Skechers U.S.A. from $64.00 to $58.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Argus cut Skechers U.S.A. from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $54.89.

SKX opened at $47.24 on Wednesday. Skechers U.S.A. has a one year low of $35.26 and a one year high of $55.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.36 billion, a PE ratio of 18.82 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $43.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.47.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.10. Skechers U.S.A. had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 6.58%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Skechers U.S.A. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SKX. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Skechers U.S.A. by 1,887.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,092,064 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $104,248,000 after buying an additional 1,986,823 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Skechers U.S.A. by 317.7% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,989,811 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $83,811,000 after buying an additional 1,513,394 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Skechers U.S.A. by 34,056.6% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,433,892 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $71,452,000 after buying an additional 1,429,694 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Skechers U.S.A. by 126.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,832,669 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $91,321,000 after buying an additional 1,024,683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in Skechers U.S.A. by 42.7% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,455,845 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $103,441,000 after buying an additional 735,350 shares during the last quarter. 80.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Skechers U.S.A.

Skechers U.SA, Inc engages in designing, development, and marketing of lifestyle footwear for men, women, and children of all ages. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Wholesale, International Wholesale, and Direct-to-Consumer. The Domestic Wholesale segment distributes footwear through the local wholesale distribution channels including department stores, specialty stores, athletic specialty shoe stores and independent retailers, as well as catalog and internet retailers.

